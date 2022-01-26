Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mellisa Mafadzwa"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Mellisa Mafadzwa<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
 
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 100: Line 100:
 
==Pictures==
 
==Pictures==
 
<gallery>
 
<gallery>
Mellisa Mafadzwaa.jpg|Mellisa Mafadzwa
+
Mellisa Mafadzwaaa.jpg|Mellisa Mafadzwa
 
Mellisa Mafadzwaa.jpg|Mellisa Mafadzwa
 
Mellisa Mafadzwaa.jpg|Mellisa Mafadzwa
 
Mellisa Mafadzwaaa2.jpg|Mellisa Mafadzwa
 
Mellisa Mafadzwaaa2.jpg|Mellisa Mafadzwa
Line 114: Line 114:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Mellisa Mafadzwa, Melisa Mafadzwa, Mellisa Mafadzwa Biography, Enzo Ishall girlfriend
 
|keywords= Mellisa Mafadzwa, Melisa Mafadzwa, Mellisa Mafadzwa Biography, Enzo Ishall girlfriend
|description=  
+
|description= Mellisa Mafadzwa is the girlfriend of Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall.
|image=  
+
|image= Mellisa Mafadzwa2002.jpg
 
|image_alt= Mellisa Mafadzwa Biography
 
|image_alt= Mellisa Mafadzwa Biography
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Models]]
 
[[Category:Models]]

Latest revision as of 11:48, 26 January 2022

Mellisa Mafadzwa
Mellisa Mafadzwa Biography
Born (2002-01-26) January 26, 2002 (age 20)
Known forBeing Enzo Ishall's girlfriend
Websitewww.instagram.com/melz_sha5/

Mellisa Mafadzwa is the girlfriend of Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall.

Background

Age

Mellisa Mafadzwa was born on 25 January 2002.[1]

Relationship with Enzo Ishall

Mellisa Mafadzwa got engaged to Enzo Ishall on 25 January 2022.[2][3]


Education

Mafadzwa learnt at Life Long Education College.[4]

Pictures

  • Mellisa Mafadzwa

  • Mellisa Mafadzwa

  • Mellisa Mafadzwa

  • Mellisa Mafadzwa

  • Mellisa Mafadzwa

References

  1. Mellisa Mafadzwa Mashy, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 26, 2022
  2. Audrey L Ncube, In Pictures|Enzo Ishall Proposes To His Girlfriend On Her Birthday, iHarare, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 26, 2022
  3. WATCH: Enzo Ishall Has Engaged, Pindula News, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 26, 2022
  4. Mellisa Mafadzwa Mashy, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 26, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mellisa_Mafadzwa&oldid=114561"