Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mellisa Mafadzwa"

Page Discussion
 
Line 97: Line 97:
  
 
Mafadzwa learnt at Life Long Education College.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100022025121359&sk=about Mellisa Mafadzwa Mashy], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 26, 2022</ref>
 
Mafadzwa learnt at Life Long Education College.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100022025121359&sk=about Mellisa Mafadzwa Mashy], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 26, 2022</ref>
 +
 +
==Career==
 +
 +
As an actress, she plays the role of ''Kundai'' in the series ''KuChina The Genesis''.<ref name="FaceB">[https://www.facebook.com/kuchinathegenesis/posts/3054101348190722 KuChina The Genesis], ''Facebook'', Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022</ref>
  
 
==Pictures==
 
==Pictures==

Latest revision as of 14:49, 27 January 2022

Mellisa Mafadzwa
Mellisa Mafadzwa Biography
Born (2002-01-26) January 26, 2002 (age 20)
Known forBeing Enzo Ishall's girlfriend
Websitewww.instagram.com/melz_sha5/

Mellisa Mafadzwa is the girlfriend of Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall.

Background

Age

Mellisa Mafadzwa was born on 25 January 2002.[1]

Relationship with Enzo Ishall

Mellisa Mafadzwa got engaged to Enzo Ishall on 25 January 2022.[2][3]


Education

Mafadzwa learnt at Life Long Education College.[4]

Career

As an actress, she plays the role of Kundai in the series KuChina The Genesis.[5]

Pictures

  • Mellisa Mafadzwa

  • Mellisa Mafadzwa

  • Mellisa Mafadzwa

  • Mellisa Mafadzwa

  • Mellisa Mafadzwa

References

  1. Mellisa Mafadzwa Mashy, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 26, 2022
  2. Audrey L Ncube, In Pictures|Enzo Ishall Proposes To His Girlfriend On Her Birthday, iHarare, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 26, 2022
  3. WATCH: Enzo Ishall Has Engaged, Pindula News, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 26, 2022
  4. Mellisa Mafadzwa Mashy, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 26, 2022
  5. KuChina The Genesis, Facebook, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mellisa_Mafadzwa&oldid=114704"