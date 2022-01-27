Difference between revisions of "Mellisa Mafadzwa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Pictures)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Education)
|Line 97:
|Line 97:
Mafadzwa learnt at Life Long Education College.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100022025121359&sk=about Mellisa Mafadzwa Mashy], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 26, 2022</ref>
Mafadzwa learnt at Life Long Education College.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100022025121359&sk=about Mellisa Mafadzwa Mashy], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 26, 2022</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Pictures==
==Pictures==
Latest revision as of 14:49, 27 January 2022
|Mellisa Mafadzwa
|Born
|January 26, 2002
|Known for
|Being Enzo Ishall's girlfriend
|Website
|www
Mellisa Mafadzwa is the girlfriend of Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall.
Background
Age
Mellisa Mafadzwa was born on 25 January 2002.[1]
Relationship with Enzo Ishall
Mellisa Mafadzwa got engaged to Enzo Ishall on 25 January 2022.[2][3]
Education
Mafadzwa learnt at Life Long Education College.[4]
Career
As an actress, she plays the role of Kundai in the series KuChina The Genesis.[5]
Pictures
References
- ↑ Mellisa Mafadzwa Mashy, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 26, 2022
- ↑ Audrey L Ncube, In Pictures|Enzo Ishall Proposes To His Girlfriend On Her Birthday, iHarare, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 26, 2022
- ↑ WATCH: Enzo Ishall Has Engaged, Pindula News, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 26, 2022
- ↑ Mellisa Mafadzwa Mashy, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 26, 2022
- ↑ KuChina The Genesis, Facebook, Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022