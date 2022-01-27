As an actress, she plays the role of ''Kundai'' in the series ''KuChina The Genesis''.<ref name="FaceB">[https://www.facebook.com/kuchinathegenesis/posts/3054101348190722 KuChina The Genesis], ''Facebook'', Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 27, 2022</ref>

Mafadzwa learnt at Life Long Education College.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100022025121359&sk=about Mellisa Mafadzwa Mashy], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 26, 2022</ref>

Mellisa Mafadzwa is the girlfriend of Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall.

Background

Age

Mellisa Mafadzwa was born on 25 January 2002.[1]

Mellisa Mafadzwa got engaged to Enzo Ishall on 25 January 2022.[2][3]





Education

Mafadzwa learnt at Life Long Education College.[4]

Career

As an actress, she plays the role of Kundai in the series KuChina The Genesis.[5]

Pictures

