Mellisa Makwasha
Mellisa Makwasha Biography
BornMellisa Tafadzwa Makwasha
(1993-01-25) January 25, 1993 (age 28)
Spouse(s)Joseph Madziyire
Mellisa Tafadzwa Makwasha is a Zimbabwean singer. She is the lead singer of the gospel choir Zimpraise.

Background

She is the third born daughter in a family of 4 -3 girls and a boy.

Husband

Mellisa Makwasha is married to Joseph Madziyire. The two had their lobola ceremony in October 2021.[1]

