|description= Mellisa Tafadzwa Makwasha is a Zimbabwean singer. She is the lead singer of the gospel choir Zimpraise.

Mellisa Tafadzwa Makwasha is a Zimbabwean singer. She is the lead singer of the gospel choir Zimpraise.

Background

She is the third born daughter in a family of 4 -3 girls and a boy.

Husband

Mellisa Makwasha is married to Joseph Madziyire. The two had their lobola ceremony in October 2021.[1]

References