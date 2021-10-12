Difference between revisions of "Mellisa Makwasha"
Mellisa Tafadzwa Makwasha is a Zimbabwean singer. She is the lead singer of the gospel choir Zimpraise.
Background
She is the third born daughter in a family of 4 -3 girls and a boy.
Husband
Mellisa Makwasha is married to Joseph Madziyire. The two had their lobola ceremony in October 2021.[1]
References
- ↑ Mellisa Makwasha, Facebook, Published: October 10, 2021, Retrieved: October 12, 2021