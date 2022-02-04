Pindula

Latest revision as of 15:03, 4 February 2022

Mellisa Makwasha
Mellisa Makwasha Biography
BornMellisa Tafadzwa Makwasha
(1993-01-25) January 25, 1993 (age 29)
Spouse(s)Joseph Madziyire
Websitewww.facebook.com/melmakwasha

Mellisa Tafadzwa Makwasha is a Zimbabwean singer. She is the lead singer of the gospel choir Zimpraise.

Background

She is the third born daughter in a family of 4 -3 girls and a boy.

Husband

Mellisa Makwasha is married to Joseph Madziyire. The two had their lobola ceremony on 9 October 2021.[1]

Relatives who attended the ceremony allege that Joseph Madziyire was charged US$16 000 for lobola and he paid it all to the last cent.[2]

References

  1. Mellisa Makwasha, Facebook, Published: October 10, 2021, Retrieved: October 12, 2021
  2. Madziyire exits bachelorhood after paying US$16 000 for lobola, Zimbojam, Published: October 10, 2021, Retrieved: February 4, 2022
