Relatives who attended the ceremony allege that Joseph Madziyire was charged US$16 000 for lobola and he paid it all to the last cent.<ref name="ZJ">[https://www.zimbojam.com/madziyire-exits-bachelorhood-after-paying-us16-000-for-lobola/ Madziyire exits bachelorhood after paying US$16 000 for lobola], ''Zimbojam'', Published: October 10, 2021, Retrieved: February 4, 2022 </ref>

Mellisa Makwasha is married to Joseph Madziyire. The two had their lobola ceremony on 9 October 2021.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/melmakwasha/photos/pcb.1961328564027458/1961327537360894/ Mellisa Makwasha], ''Facebook'', Published: October 10, 2021, Retrieved: October 12, 2021 </ref>

Mellisa Makwasha is married to Joseph Madziyire. The two had their lobola ceremony in October 2021.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/melmakwasha/photos/pcb.1961328564027458/1961327537360894/ Mellisa Makwasha], ''Facebook'', Published: October 10, 2021, Retrieved: October 12, 2021</ref>

Mellisa Tafadzwa Makwasha is a Zimbabwean singer. She is the lead singer of the gospel choir Zimpraise.

Background

She is the third born daughter in a family of 4 -3 girls and a boy.

Husband

Mellisa Makwasha is married to Joseph Madziyire. The two had their lobola ceremony on 9 October 2021.[1]

Relatives who attended the ceremony allege that Joseph Madziyire was charged US$16 000 for lobola and he paid it all to the last cent.[2]