Latest revision as of 15:03, 4 February 2022
|Mellisa Makwasha
|Born
|Mellisa Tafadzwa Makwasha
January 25, 1993
|Spouse(s)
|Joseph Madziyire
|Website
|www
Mellisa Tafadzwa Makwasha is a Zimbabwean singer. She is the lead singer of the gospel choir Zimpraise.
Background
She is the third born daughter in a family of 4 -3 girls and a boy.
Husband
Mellisa Makwasha is married to Joseph Madziyire. The two had their lobola ceremony on 9 October 2021.[1]
Relatives who attended the ceremony allege that Joseph Madziyire was charged US$16 000 for lobola and he paid it all to the last cent.[2]
References
- ↑ Mellisa Makwasha, Facebook, Published: October 10, 2021, Retrieved: October 12, 2021
- ↑ Madziyire exits bachelorhood after paying US$16 000 for lobola, Zimbojam, Published: October 10, 2021, Retrieved: February 4, 2022