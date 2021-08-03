She said there was a time when Tuku left their matrimonial home to stay with Daisy whom she was renting a full house for in Cranborne, while Murape was living in a three-roomed lodging in the ghetto.

Melody Murape is the former wife of veteran Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi.

Melody Murape and Oliver Mtukudzi had two daughters:

Marriage To Oliver Mtukudzi

They had a wedding reception at Gwanzura Stadium in Highfield. Sometime in the 1980s, Murape said she heard rumours that Mtukudzi was seeing a woman who was later identified as Daisy in Kwekwe.

She said there was a time when Tuku left their matrimonial home to stay with Daisy whom she was renting a full house for in Cranborne, while Murape was living in a three-roomed lodging in the ghetto.

Mtukudzi and Murape acquired a house in Zengeza 3 and he continued seeing Daisy. He raised money to buy a house in Eastlea in 1982. During their time in Eastlea, around 1986 Melody Murape told Oliver Mtukudzi she was leaving him and she said he begged her to stay and never to mind Daisy.

She said Mtukudzi told her that he had gone to pay the bride price which effectively meant he had two wives. Melody Murape refused to be in a polygamous marriage and the two were eventually granted divorce in 1993 but the process started in 1986.[1]

