Melody "Chocolate" Musekiwa

Melody Musekiwa was a Zimbabwean musician and dancer. As a dancer, she was known as Chocolate while as a musician she was known as Female Bhuru. Melody Musekiwa succumbed to kidney and liver failure at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.





Relationship With Roki

She had a daughter named Dawn with musician Roki. Musekiwa was a dancer for Roki and later married him in 2012.[1]

Career

Apart from collaborations, her discography includes tracks such as Anondida which heralded her debut into the music, which was followed by songs like Byron na Wayne and Zesa.

Death

Melody Musekiwa died on 17 April 2021 after succumbing to kidney and liver failure. She was buried at Zororo Memorial Park.<refname="ND">WINSTONE ANTONIO, Dancer Choco­late dies, NewsDay, Published: April 19, 2021, Retrieved: July 6, 2021</ref>

References