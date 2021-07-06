Melody Musekiwa died on 17 April 2021 after succumbing to kidney and liver failure. She was buried at Zororo Memorial Park.< ref name ="ND">WINSTONE ANTONIO, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/04/dancer-chocolate-dies-2/ Dancer Choco­late dies], ''NewsDay'', Published: April 19, 2021, Retrieved: July 6, 2021</ref>

Melody Musekiwa was a Zimbabwean musician and dancer. As a dancer, she was known as Chocolate while as a musician she was known as Female Bhuru. Melody Musekiwa succumbed to kidney and liver failure at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.





Relationship With Roki

She had a daughter named Dawn with musician Roki. Musekiwa was a dancer for Roki and later married him in 2012.[1]

Career

She also featured on a song called Hurt no more by Brian G featuring Take Fizzo and Herby. Melody Musekiwa featured on the song Mhondoro by Take Fizzo featuring Chante and Jazz.[2]

Death

Melody Musekiwa died on 17 April 2021 after succumbing to kidney and liver failure. She was buried at Zororo Memorial Park.[3]