Difference between revisions of "Meluleki Sibanda"

In July 2018, Meluleki Sibanda was elected to Ward 15 Bubi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 499 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Bubi RDC with 499 votes, beating Mthandazo Siwela of MDC-Alliance with 370 votes,Kelvin Moyo of MDC-T with 41 votes, Phatisani Ncube of MRP with 26 votes and Advance Leonard Nyathi of ZIPP with 9 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]