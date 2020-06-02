Difference between revisions of "Mema Arts"

Mema Arts is a multi-disciplined arts company that was formed in the year 2013 by Bruce Ncube a former member of Grassroots Theatre Company @ home in Zimbabwe.

Background

Mema is a Ndebele language word meaning to invite. They invite you to come and sing, dance and play different rhythms from Zimbabwe/Africa. Mema Arts is based in the high density suburb of Nube in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. One of the main reasons Bruce formed the Arts Company was to try and get young people from his neighborhood off the streets and getting into trouble with using drugs and abusing alcohol, teenage pregnancy and antisocial behaviour and give them an opportunity to do something positive and make the most of their talents and express themselves through the arts.[1]

F11 Njube Township, PO Entumbane Bulawayo Zimbabwe









