Difference between revisions of "Memory Banda"

In July 2018, Memory Banda was elected to Ward 2 Chegutu Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 416 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Chegutu Municipality with 416 votes, beating Prosper Mtongerwa of Zanu-PF with 248 votes, Alex Madekwana of PRC with 86 votes, Phanuel Moyo, independent with 73 votes and Brian Tinashe Rufai, independent with 20 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]