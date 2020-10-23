Difference between revisions of "Memory Banda"
In July 2018, Memory Banda was elected to Ward 2 Chegutu Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 416 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 2 Chegutu Municipality with 416 votes, beating Prosper Mtongerwa of Zanu-PF with 248 votes, Alex Madekwana of PRC with 86 votes, Phanuel Moyo, independent with 73 votes and Brian Tinashe Rufai, independent with 20 votes. [1]
