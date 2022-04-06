

Memory Chirere is a Zimbabwean academic, award-winning author and literary critic.

Education

BA Hons [UZ, 1993]

M.A. [UZ, 1999][1]

Career

Memory Chirere published his debut poetry anthology Bhuku Risina Basa Nekuti Rakanyorwa Masikati in 2014. The anthology received positive reviews from The Herald and NewsDay.[2][3]

Books & Short Stories

Chirere's short stories are published in Nomore Plastic Balls (1999), A Roof to Repair (2000), Writing Still (2003) and Creatures Great and Small (2005). [4]

Books

He has published short storybooks

Somewhere in This Country (2006)

(2006) Tudikidiki (2007)

(2007) Toriro and His Goats (2010).

(2010). Together with Prof Maurice Vambe, he compiled and edited a full volume critical text on Charles Mungoshi called: Charles Mungoshi: A Critical Reader (2006). [5]

(2006). Bhuku Risina Basa Nekuti Rakanyorwa Masikati (2014) [2]

(2014) He also has a chapter in Reading Marechera [6]

His early Shona poems appeared in a collection titled Tipeiwo Dariro, published by College Press in 1994.[3]