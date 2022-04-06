Difference between revisions of "Memory Chirere"
Memory Chirere is a Zimbabwean academic, award-winning author and literary critic.
Education
- BA Hons [UZ, 1993]
- M.A. [UZ, 1999][1]
Career
Memory Chirere published his debut poetry anthology Bhuku Risina Basa Nekuti Rakanyorwa Masikati in 2014. The anthology received positive reviews from The Herald and NewsDay.[2][3]
Books & Short Stories
Chirere's short stories are published in Nomore Plastic Balls (1999), A Roof to Repair (2000), Writing Still (2003) and Creatures Great and Small (2005). [4]
Books
He has published short storybooks
- Somewhere in This Country (2006)
- Tudikidiki (2007)
- Toriro and His Goats (2010).
- Together with Prof Maurice Vambe, he compiled and edited a full volume critical text on Charles Mungoshi called: Charles Mungoshi: A Critical Reader (2006).[5]
- Bhuku Risina Basa Nekuti Rakanyorwa Masikati (2014)[2]
- He also has a chapter in Reading Marechera[6]
- His early Shona poems appeared in a collection titled Tipeiwo Dariro, published by College Press in 1994.[3]
