*''Tudikidiki'' (2007)
 
*''Toriro and His Goats'' (2010).
*Together with Prof Maurice Vambe, he compiled and edited a full volume critical text on [[Charles Mungoshi]] called: ''Charles Mungoshi: A Critical Reader'' (2006).<ref name="M"/>
*Together with Prof Maurice Vambe, he compiled and edited a full volume critical text on [[Charles Mungoshi]] called: ''Charles Mungoshi: A Critical Reader'' (2006).<ref name="MJ"/>
 
*''Bhuku Risina Basa Nekuti Rakanyorwa Masikati'' (2014)<ref name="TH">Stanley Mushava, [https://www.herald.co.zw/inside-memory-chireres-useless-book/ Inside Memory Chirere’s ‘Useless Book’], ''The Herald'', Published: January 26, 2015, Retrieved: April 6, 2022</ref>
 
*He also has a chapter in ''Reading Marechera''<ref name="WP">[https://weaverpresszimbabwe.com/authors/biographies/595-chirere-memory Chirere, Memory], ''Weaver Press'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 6, 2022</ref>
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Memory Chirere, Memory Chirere Wikipedia, Memory Chirere Biography
 
|keywords= Memory Chirere, Memory Chirere Wikipedia, Memory Chirere Biography
|description=  
|description= Memory Chirere is a Zimbabwean academic, award-winning author and literary critic.
 
|image= Memory-Chirere-e.jpg
 
|image_alt= Memory Chirere Biography
 
Memory Chirere
Memory Chirere Biography
Known forBeing an academic and author
Websitememorychirere.blogspot.com


Memory Chirere is a Zimbabwean academic, award-winning author and literary critic.

Education

  • BA Hons [UZ, 1993]
  • M.A. [UZ, 1999][1]

Career

Memory Chirere published his debut poetry anthology Bhuku Risina Basa Nekuti Rakanyorwa Masikati in 2014. The anthology received positive reviews from The Herald and NewsDay.[2][3]

Books & Short Stories

Chirere's short stories are published in Nomore Plastic Balls (1999), A Roof to Repair (2000), Writing Still (2003) and Creatures Great and Small (2005). [4]

Books

He has published short storybooks

  • Somewhere in This Country (2006)
  • Tudikidiki (2007)
  • Toriro and His Goats (2010).
  • Together with Prof Maurice Vambe, he compiled and edited a full volume critical text on Charles Mungoshi called: Charles Mungoshi: A Critical Reader (2006).[4]
  • Bhuku Risina Basa Nekuti Rakanyorwa Masikati (2014)[2]
  • He also has a chapter in Reading Marechera[5]
  • His early Shona poems appeared in a collection titled Tipeiwo Dariro, published by College Press in 1994.[3]

References

  1. Mr Memory Chirere, University of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 6, 2022
  2. 2.0 2.1 Stanley Mushava, Inside Memory Chirere’s ‘Useless Book’, The Herald, Published: January 26, 2015, Retrieved: April 6, 2022
  3. 3.0 3.1 PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI, Interfacing with Memory Chirere in verse, NewsDay, Published: October 14, 2014, Retrieved: April 6, 2022
  4. 4.0 4.1 Memory Chirere, Munyori Literal Journal, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 6, 2022
  5. Chirere, Memory, Weaver Press, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 6, 2022
