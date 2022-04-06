|description= Memory Chirere is a Zimbabwean academic, award-winning author and literary critic.

*He also has a chapter in ''Reading Marechera''<ref name="WP">[https://weaverpresszimbabwe.com/authors/biographies/595-chirere-memory Chirere, Memory], ''Weaver Press'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 6, 2022</ref>

*Together with Prof Maurice Vambe, he compiled and edited a full volume critical text on [[Charles Mungoshi]] called: ''Charles Mungoshi: A Critical Reader'' (2006).<ref name=" MJ "/>

*''Toriro and His Goats'' (2010).

Education

BA Hons [UZ, 1993]

M.A. [UZ, 1999][1]

Career

Memory Chirere published his debut poetry anthology Bhuku Risina Basa Nekuti Rakanyorwa Masikati in 2014. The anthology received positive reviews from The Herald and NewsDay.[2][3]

Books & Short Stories

Chirere's short stories are published in Nomore Plastic Balls (1999), A Roof to Repair (2000), Writing Still (2003) and Creatures Great and Small (2005). [4]

Books

He has published short storybooks

His early Shona poems appeared in a collection titled Tipeiwo Dariro, published by College Press in 1994.[3]