Difference between revisions of "Memory Linyani"

In July 2018, Memory Linyani was elected to Ward 16 Bubi RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 330 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Bubi RDC with 330 votes, beating Nothani Ngwenya of Zanu-PF with 241 votes, Awas Voli Sibanda of MDC-T with 39 votes and Simanga Tshuma of ZIPP with 7 votes. [1]

Events

