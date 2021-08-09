Memory Machaya

Memory Machaya was a 14-year-old girl who died during childbirth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine.

Background

Memory was the last born child in a family of six. She left behind a baby boy who was said to be in the custody of his father.

Memory Machaya's mother was Shy Mabika. Memory was from a polygamous family. Memory Machaya's were planning to offer their nine-year-old daughter to their in-laws as Memory’s replacement (chigadzamapfihwa).[1]

Forced Marriage

Machaya was forced out of school while doing Form One in Mhondoro to get married to Evans Momberume. This was despite the fact that according to the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the legal age of consent for sexual activity is 16, while the minimum age for marriage is 18.[1] A landmark 2016 Constitutional Court decision declared child marriages unconstitutional and set 18 as the minimum marriage age for girls and boys, without exceptions.[2]

The death of Memory Machaya while giving birth caused outrage among citizens and rights activists on social media. The United Nations in Zimbabwe issued a statement condemning the circumstances leading to the death of Memory Machaya.[3] An online petition calling for justice for Memory was created. By August 8, 2021 it had received over 36,500 signatures.[2]

Death

Memory Machaya reportedly died around 9am on July 15 and was secretly buried two hours later. She died whilst having her first birth.

Her mother's sister Alice Mabika said from the information they obtained from Momberume’s sister (name not supplied), those who attended to Memory said she complained of a headache.

She said the "midwives" diagnosed that Memory had ulcers in the mouth and nose and went on to rub her mouth with salt while pouring paraffin into her nose. She said:

"We were told that five ‘midwives’ attended to Memory and rubbed salt in her mouth, while pouring paraffin in her nose. We were told that she had a seizure and hit her head on the ground. She died soon after delivering her baby boy and the church members went on to bury her without involving us."

She said they were barred from entering the shrine and a scuffle ensued as they sought to force their way in after spending the night waiting to be granted access. Mabika said:

"When we arrived at the shrine around 2pm, we were told to wait until the prayers were done at 6pm. The security team checked us around 7pm, but they became evasive. Our pleas to be attended to fell on deaf ears and we had to spend the night in the open. We remained resolute in our quest to see our daughter’s body, but the security details would not budge. We even tried to engage the service of our relative who is in the police force in Chinhoyi. We phoned him and he tried to talk to the church’s security personnel, but they refused to entertain him over the phone."

Police Investigation

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were investigating the death of Memory Machaya. He said information would be released as soon as investigations were done.[4]

