|description= Memory Mbondiah is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of MDC-T. On 10 May 2021, Mbondiah beat Temba Mliswa during a Public Accounts Committee meeting over Wicknell Chivayo's Intratrek Holdings Zesa deal.

Memory Mbondiah is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of MDC-T. On 10 May 2021, Mbondiah beat Temba Mliswa during a Public Accounts Committee meeting over Wicknell Chivayo's Intratrek Holdings Zesa deal.

In the 2018 Elections Mbondiah was elected the proportional representation member of Parliament under an MDC Alliance ticket.

Background

She was born in Kwekwe.

Age

Memory Mbondiah was born on 02 February 1977.[1]

Education

She attended David Livingstone and Eveline High School. Mbondiah has a computer course.[1]

Assaulting Temba Mliswa

On 10 May 2021, Mbondiah assaulted Temba Mliswa during a meeting by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee over Wicknell Chivayo's Intratrek Holdings Zesa deal. The meeting prematurely ended following the violent clash. Mliswa had said that Parliament could not discuss the issue since it was still before the courts.

References