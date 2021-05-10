Difference between revisions of "Memory Mbondiah"
==References==
|Memory Mbondiah
Memory Mbondiah
|Born
|Memory Mbondiah
February 2, 1977
Kwekwe
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Politician, Businesswoman
|Years active
|1999 to present
|Known for
|Politics
|Political party
|MDC-T
Memory Mbondiah is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of MDC-T. On 10 May 2021, Mbondiah beat Temba Mliswa during a Public Accounts Committee meeting over Wicknell Chivayo's Intratrek Holdings Zesa deal.
In the 2018 Elections Mbondiah was elected the proportional representation member of Parliament under an MDC Alliance ticket.
Background
She was born in Kwekwe.
Age
Memory Mbondiah was born on 02 February 1977.[1]
Education
She attended David Livingstone and Eveline High School. Mbondiah has a computer course.[1]
Assaulting Temba Mliswa
On 10 May 2021, Mbondiah assaulted Temba Mliswa during a meeting by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee over Wicknell Chivayo's Intratrek Holdings Zesa deal. The meeting prematurely ended following the violent clash. Mliswa had said that Parliament could not discuss the issue since it was still before the courts.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Memory Mbondiah, National Assembly, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 10, 2021