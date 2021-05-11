[[File:Mliswa speaks after Memory Mbondiah Assault.mp4|centre|Mliswa speaks following a violent clash with Mbondiah]]

Mliswa later told journalists that Mbondiah punched him in the face and also allegedly grabbed his bag.<ref name="ND">MOSES MATENGA/HARRIET CHIKANDIWA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/05/mps-in-parly-fistfight-over-chivayo/ MPs in Parly fistfight over Chivayo], ''NewsDay'', Published: May 11, 2021, Retrieved: May 11, 2021</ref>

She then charged towards Mliswa and punched him in the face, while other MPs and Parliament officials tried to restrain her.

Mbondiah could be heard yelling at Mliswa, telling him that she was not his wife.

As MPs deliberated on whether to call Chivayo to appear before the committee, there were heated exchanges.

On 10 May 2021, Mbondiah assaulted Temba Mliswa during a meeting by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee over Wicknell Chivayo's Intratrek Holdings Zesa deal. The meeting prematurely ended following the violent clash. Mliswa had said that Parliament could not discuss the issue since it was still before the courts.

Memory Mbondiah is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of MDC-T.

In the 2018 Elections Mbondiah was elected the proportional representation member of Parliament under an MDC Alliance ticket.

Background

She was born in Kwekwe.

Age

Memory Mbondiah was born on 02 February 1977.[1]

Education

She attended David Livingstone and Eveline High School. Mbondiah has a computer course.[1]

Assaulting Temba Mliswa

