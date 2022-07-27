Memory Mucherahowa was born Edwin Zindoga Mucherahowa on 19 June 1968 in [[Harare]] .<ref name=" Herald1 "> Robson Sharuko , [ https ://www. herald . co.zw / a-collection-of- football -legendsforty-years-later- mucherahowa -finally-broke-the-code-of-silence/ ], '' Herald , Published : 2 September, 2017, Accessed: 27 July, 2022'' </ref> Nick-named '''Mwendamberi''', Mucherahohwa grew up in the [[Mufakose]] suburb of [[Harare]].<ref name="dailynews">, [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/sport/football/67569/where-are-they-now-.html Where are they now - Memory Mucherahowa],''Daily News'', published:7 Aug 2013,retrieved:2 Mar 2015"</ref>

Mucherahowa was born on 19 June 1968.<ref name=" football database ">, [ http ://www. footballdatabase . eu /football .joueurs.memory. mucherahowa .246758.en.html Memory Mucherahowa ],'' Football Database'' , retrieved :2 Mar 2015" </ref> Nick-named '''Mwendamberi''', Mucherahohwa grew up in the [[Mufakose]] suburb of [[Harare]].<ref name="dailynews">, [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/sport/football/67569/where-are-they-now-.html Where are they now - Memory Mucherahowa],''Daily News'', published:7 Aug 2013,retrieved:2 Mar 2015"</ref>

| birth_name = Edwin Zindoga Mucherahowa <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = Memory Mucherahowa <!-- only use if different from name above -->

Memory Mucherahowa is a former Zimbabwean footballer who spent his playing career at Dynamos Football Club and the national soccer team which is known in the sporting arena as "The Warriors".

Background

Memory Mucherahowa was born Edwin Zindoga Mucherahowa on 19 June 1968 in Harare.[1] Nick-named Mwendamberi, Mucherahohwa grew up in the Mufakose suburb of Harare.[2]

Education

Mucherahowa attended Mufakose 1 High School. He was doing his ordinary level when he broke into the Dynamos line-up in 1986.[2]

Mucherahowa became a Dynamos junior player when he was 14-years old and at the time, the club had many other talented players under the tutelage of Sunday Chidzambwa.[2] When he was promoted into the senior team, he had the privilege of playing side by side with the likes of Moses Chunga and Biggie Zuze. After showing great acumenship at club level, Mucherahowa received his national call for duty at the age of 19 in 1988 for a match against Algeria.[2]

In 1993, Mucherahowa was recognised for his sterling work at Harare Giants as he was given the captain's armband.[2] The following year, he was crowned Soccer Star of The Year, after he steered his side to yet another league championship, the first under his leadership. The feat was repeated in the following season and in 1997, but was lost to CAPS United Football Club in 1996. In 1998, Mucherahowa led the Harare giants to a heroic performance in the African Champions League, where they reached the finals, only to lose 4-2 to Asec Mimosa Abidjan of the Ivory Coast.[2]

Mucherahowa who is one of Dynamos’s longest serving skippers (1993-2001) finally quit professional football in 2001, due to his age. The former DeMbare skipper now lives in the United Kingdom where he works for a private company.[2]

Awards

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winner as Captain (1994, 1995, 1997 with Dynamos Football Club)

CAF Champions league losing finalist (1998 with Dynamos Football Club)











