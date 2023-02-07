Pindula

'''Memory Munochinzwa''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Constituency]].  
+
'''Memory Munochinzwa''' is an MDC-T politician. She was elected in 2013 to [[parliament]] as a woman’s proportional member for [[Masvingo]].
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
Memory Munochinzwa was born on 17 July 1977 in
+
'''Born:''' '''17 July 1977'''. <br/>
  
==Political career==
+
==School / Education==
##Career##
+
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
  
{| class="pintablefloat"
+
==Service/Career==
|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See
+
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
|- class="pintablemore" 
+
{| class="wikitable"
| |
+
|+ [[Masvingo]]
* [[Zimbabwe]]
+
|-
* [[Ministry of Finance]]
+
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
* [[Robert Mugabe]]
+
|-
* [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]
+
| [[Abigail Huni]] || '''[[Memory Munochinzwa]]''' || '''[[Annah Rungani]]'''
* [[Tendai Biti]]
+
|-
* [[Welshman Ncube]]
+
| [[Hlengiwe Sibanda]] || '''[[Judith Muzhavazhi]]''' || '''[[Yeukai Simbanegavi]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Gloria Shumba]] || [[Machirarwa Mugidho]] || '''[[Monica Chigudu]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Ladwina Gonye]] || [[Esnath Rwambiwa]] || '''[[Angeline Chipato]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Judith Chizambe]] || [[Hildah Mabika]] || [[Clara Shumba]]
 +
|-
 +
| [[Sifelani Moyo]] || [[Fungai Maisva]] || [[Susan Majatame]]
 
|}
 
|}
 +
 +
==Events==
 +
 +
==Further Reading==
 +
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
 +
 +
 +
  
 
 +
 +
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]

Revision as of 13:14, 7 February 2023

Memory Munochinzwa
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Parliament
Political partyMDC-T

Memory Munochinzwa is an MDC-T politician. She was elected in 2013 to parliament as a woman’s proportional member for Masvingo.

Personal Details

Born: 17 July 1977.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Masvingo
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Abigail Huni Memory Munochinzwa Annah Rungani
Hlengiwe Sibanda Judith Muzhavazhi Yeukai Simbanegavi
Gloria Shumba Machirarwa Mugidho Monica Chigudu
Ladwina Gonye Esnath Rwambiwa Angeline Chipato
Judith Chizambe Hildah Mabika Clara Shumba
Sifelani Moyo Fungai Maisva Susan Majatame

Events

Further Reading

References








References

