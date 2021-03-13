Menzi Ngubane was a South African actor known for his role as He died on 13 March 2021 of stroke.

Death

Menzi Ngubane's family confirmed the actor died at home from a stroke.

A family spokesperson said:

"As a family we wish to thank everyone for their continued and sustained support and the prayers for our beloved son whose battle with kidney failure & sugar diabetes had become an open secret over the years. We wish to mourn the passing of our beloved son in private and will communicate the funeral and other arrangements in due course."

The statement also addressed in detail Menzi's struggle with kidney failure. The statement read:

"Over the past ten years, the Ladysmith born actor spent much of his time in trying to demystify issues relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes while promoting positive lifestyle changes needed to cope with the diseases. Between 2010 and 2015, Ngubane's numerous struggles with kidney failure resulted in him being placed in a kidney recipients list and ultimately received a donor ensuring he continued and sustained his acting career until recently. Over the subsequent years, Menzi has spoken openly about his health problems and worked hard in spreading the word about kidney disease."