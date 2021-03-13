|description= Menzi Ngubane was a South African actor known for his role as Sibusiso Dlomo in Generations. His last prominent role was Judas Ngwenya in Isibaya in 2020. He died on 13 March 2021 due to a stroke at home.

Menzi Ngubane was a South African actor known for his role as Sibusiso Dlomo or Ngamla in Generations. His last prominent role was Judas Ngwenya in Isibaya in 2020. He died on 13 March 2021 due to a stroke at home.

Background

Wife

Menzi Ngubane's wife was Sikelelo Sishuba.[1]

Ex-Wife

Ngubane was married to Lerato Sedibe for five years before they divorced in 2013. Ngubane said the divorce was finalised in 2013 and it was Sedibe who initiated it.[2]

Net Worth

Even though his actual net worth was unknown at the time of his death, Menzi Ngubane won the Star of Mzansi award and the R1-million prize in 2008.[3]

Acting Career

In 1987, Menzi appeared in the South African television series Kwa Khala Nyonini 1. The second series followed in 1988, making his character Cijimpi a household name.

He also starred in the television series uBambolwami. In 1990 he appeared in Street Sisters, which performed at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown and at overseas venues.

In 1991 he starred in a theatre production called A 100-year Celebration of the South African National Anthem, and Kamieng, directed by Sello Maake Ka-Ncube.

He was also cast in Seazar, an adaptation of Shakespeare's Caesar, which was staged both in South Africa and in the UK.[3]

Generations

Ngubane was one of 16 Generations actors who were fired on 18 August 2014 after they went on what the SABC termed an illegal strike.

The dismissed cast members include Anga Makubalo (MJ Dlomo), Sophie Ndaba (Queen Moroka), Thami Mngqolo (Senzo Dlomo), Katlego Danke (Dineo Dlomo) and Slindile Nodangala (Ruby Dikobe).[2]

Gaz'lam

Menzi played the role of Jerome in the TV series Gaz'lam. He was voted Most Stylish Actor in a drama for Gaz'lam, for which he received an Elle/Sunday Times Magazine Award.[3]

Television Roles

Menzi Ngubane TV Roles Show Character Ashes to Ashes (Season 1 & 2) Detective Nkonzo Mazibuko Family Secrets (Season 1) Napoleon Biko Gaz'lam (Season 1) Jerome Generations (Season 1) Sibusiso Dlomo-Ngamla Gold Diggers (Season 1) Israel Isibaya (Season 4 to Season 8) Judas Soul City (Season 6) Zola Dube Yizo Yizo (Season 2) Elliot

Movies

Menzi Ngubane starred in the 2004 movie Country of my Skull alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Juliette Binoche. The movie was written by Antjie Krog and directed by John Boorman and also featured Aletta Bezuidenhout, Lionel Newton and Fiona Ramsey.[3]

Health Problems

Kidney Problems

In September 2014 Menzi Ngubane revealed in an interview with Drum Magazine that he was on a kidney transplant waiting list.[2]

Cancer Diagnosis

On 26 August 2014, Ngubane and other actors who had been fired by SABC gave an emotional press conference, where Ngubane shared how his cancer diagnosis had affected his life.

Ngubane also told how Generations producer, Mfundi Vundla, had not paid his medical expenses as Vundla had claimed.

He said he had spent several weeks at Helen Joseph public hospital and had been forced to resort to asking a friend to help pay for his medical expenses.[2]

Death

Menzi Ngubane's family confirmed the actor died at home from a stroke.

A family spokesperson said:

"As a family we wish to thank everyone for their continued and sustained support and the prayers for our beloved son whose battle with kidney failure & sugar diabetes had become an open secret over the years. We wish to mourn the passing of our beloved son in private and will communicate the funeral and other arrangements in due course."

The statement also addressed in detail Menzi's struggle with kidney failure. The statement read:

"Over the past ten years, the Ladysmith born actor spent much of his time in trying to demystify issues relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes while promoting positive lifestyle changes needed to cope with the diseases. Between 2010 and 2015, Ngubane's numerous struggles with kidney failure resulted in him being placed in a kidney recipients list and ultimately received a donor ensuring he continued and sustained his acting career until recently. Over the subsequent years, Menzi has spoken openly about his health problems and worked hard in spreading the word about kidney disease."

