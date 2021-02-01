Difference between revisions of "Mercy Kasvosve"

In July 2018, Mercy Kasvosve was elected to Ward 20 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 6274 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Harare Municipality with 6274 votes, beating Munyaradzi Nyamukondiwa of Zanu PF with 2373 votes, Knowledge Chakabva of ZIPP with 174 votes, Mishek Augusta Juwao, independent with 151 votes, Stella Bauti of ZIPP with 101 votes, Sipiwe Mhlanga of BZA with 66 votes, Dzidzai Mungororo of PRC with 64 votes and Edward Chingakule of NCA with 61 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]