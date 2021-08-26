

[[File:Mercy Mugove Sibanda.jpg|thumb|Mercy Sibanda (left)]Mercy Mugove Sibanda is the wife of the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda. She is the patron of the Zimbabwe Army Wives and Women Association.[1]

Background

Children

Mercy Sibanda was among the students taken from Manama High School in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South in 1977 to join the liberation war. She was taken together with Albert Nguluvhe, Sibusiso Moyo, Elson Moyo and Chiratidzo Mabuwa.[2]