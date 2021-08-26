Pindula

Mercy Mugove Sibanda
Born (1961-07-04) July 4, 1961 (age 60)
Known forBeing Philip Valerio Sibanda's wife
Spouse(s)Philip Valerio Sibanda
ChildrenViola Sibanda


[[File:Mercy Mugove Sibanda.jpg|thumb|Mercy Sibanda (left)]Mercy Mugove Sibanda is the wife of the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda. She is the patron of the Zimbabwe Army Wives and Women Association.[1]

Background

Children

Second Chimurenga Contribution

Mercy Sibanda was among the students taken from Manama High School in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South in 1977 to join the liberation war. She was taken together with Albert Nguluvhe, Sibusiso Moyo, Elson Moyo and Chiratidzo Mabuwa.[2]

