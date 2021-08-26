−

[[File:Mercy Mugove Sibanda.jpg|thumb|Mercy Sibanda (left)]'''Mercy Mugove Sibanda''' is the wife of the Commander of the [[Zimbabwe Defence Forces]] General [[ Phillip Valerio Sibanda]]. She is the patron of the Zimbabwe Army Wives and Women Association.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/women-urged-to-be-resilient/ Women urged to be resilient], ''The Herald'', Published: November 27, 2012, Retrieved: August 26, 2021</ref>

