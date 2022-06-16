Difference between revisions of "Mercy Mugove Sibanda"
Latest revision as of 07:29, 16 June 2022
|Mercy Mugove Sibanda
|Born
|July 4, 1961
|Known for
|Being Philip Valerio Sibanda's wife
|Spouse(s)
|Philip Valerio Sibanda
|Children
|Viola Sibanda
Mercy Mugove Sibanda is the wife of the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda. She is the patron of the Zimbabwe Army Wives and Women Association.[1]
Background
Children
Second Chimurenga Contribution
Mercy Sibanda was among the students taken from Manama High School in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South in 1977 to join the liberation war. She was taken together with Albert Nguluvhe, Sibusiso Moyo, Elson Moyo and Chiratidzo Mabuwa. [2]
References
- ↑ Women urged to be resilient, The Herald, Published: November 27, 2012, Retrieved: August 26, 2021
- ↑ Nduduzo Tshuma, Nguluvhe details Manama recruitment, The Chronicle, Published: May 4, 2020, Retrieved: August 26, 2021