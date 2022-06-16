Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mercy Mugove Sibanda"

Page Discussion
 
Line 91: Line 91:
  
 
==[[Second Chimurenga]] Contribution==
 
==[[Second Chimurenga]] Contribution==
 
+
Mercy Sibanda was among the students taken from [[Manama Secondary School|Manama High School]] in [[Gwanda]] District, [[Matabeleland South]] in '''1977''' to join the liberation war. She was taken together with [[Albert Nguluvhe]], [[Sibusiso Moyo]], [[Elson Moyo]] and [[Chiratidzo Mabuwa]]. <ref name="C">Nduduzo Tshuma, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/nguluvhe-details-manama-recruitment/ Nguluvhe details Manama recruitment], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 4, 2020, Retrieved: August 26, 2021</ref>
Mercy Sibanda was among the students taken from Manama High School in Gwanda District, [[Matabeleland South]] in 1977 to join the liberation war. She was taken together with [[Albert Nguluvhe]], [[Sibusiso Moyo]], [[Elson Moyo]] and [[Chiratidzo Mabuwa]].<ref name="C">Nduduzo Tshuma, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/nguluvhe-details-manama-recruitment/ Nguluvhe details Manama recruitment], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 4, 2020, Retrieved: August 26, 2021</ref>
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 07:29, 16 June 2022

Mercy Mugove Sibanda
Born (1961-07-04) July 4, 1961 (age 60)
Known forBeing Philip Valerio Sibanda's wife
Spouse(s)Philip Valerio Sibanda
ChildrenViola Sibanda


Mercy Sibanda (left)

Mercy Mugove Sibanda is the wife of the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda. She is the patron of the Zimbabwe Army Wives and Women Association.[1]

Background

Children

Second Chimurenga Contribution

Mercy Sibanda was among the students taken from Manama High School in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South in 1977 to join the liberation war. She was taken together with Albert Nguluvhe, Sibusiso Moyo, Elson Moyo and Chiratidzo Mabuwa. [2]

References

  1. Women urged to be resilient, The Herald, Published: November 27, 2012, Retrieved: August 26, 2021
  2. Nduduzo Tshuma, Nguluvhe details Manama recruitment, The Chronicle, Published: May 4, 2020, Retrieved: August 26, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mercy_Mugove_Sibanda&oldid=118435"