Difference between revisions of "Mercy Mundende"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
| birth_date =
| birth_date =
| birth_place =
| birth_place =
|−
| residence =
|+
| residence =
| other_names =
| other_names =
| qualifications =
| qualifications =
|Line 28:
|Line 28:
}}
}}
|−
'''Mercy Mundende''' is a Zimbabwean model aged
|+
'''Mercy Mundende''' is a Zimbabwean modelaged 21 who took part in the Miss [[21st February Movement]] in 2015
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 56:
|Line 56:
|description=
|description=
}}
}}
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 07:52, 22 June 2021
|Mercy Mundende
|Residence
|Matabeleland
|Occupation
Mercy Mundende is a Zimbabwean model, aged 21 in 2015, an Ndebele, who took part in the Miss 21st February Movement in 2015.
References
</references>