Difference between revisions of "Mercy Sidile"

Mercy Sidile was a former Zimbabwean diplomat and company executive. She was the wife of the late first black director of the Bulawayo City Council's Department of Housing and Community Services.

Background

She was born in Gwatemba, Insiza, in Matabeleland South Province on 10 October 1927. Se attended Matopo Mission before training as a teacher at Mtshabezi Mission where she met the late Sidile.

Career

For most of her career she was teaching at Masuku Government Primary School in Tshabalala before moving to Moray Primary School in Famona.[1]

Death

She died at St Anne's Hospital in Harare after succumbing to heart complications.









