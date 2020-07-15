Difference between revisions of "Mercy Sidile"
|+
==Background==
==Background==
Mercy Sidile was a former Zimbabwean diplomat and company executive. She was the wife of the late first black director of the Bulawayo City Council's Department of Housing and Community Services, Mtshane Sidile.
Background
She was born in Gwatemba, Insiza, in Matabeleland South Province on 10 October 1927. Se attended Matopo Mission before training as a teacher at Mtshabezi Mission where she met the late Sidile.
Career
For most of her career she was teaching at Masuku Government Primary School in Tshabalala before moving to Moray Primary School in Famona.[1]
Death
She died at St Anne's Hospital in Harare after succumbing to heart complications.