Difference between revisions of "Mereki"

Mereki, also known as KwaMereki, is a business centre in Warren Park D, Harare. It was named after the late Mereki, a local businessman who had a liquor shop at the place. The place is popular among merrymakers due to Gotchie-Gotchie or braai and its rural setting.