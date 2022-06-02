Difference between revisions of "Mereki"

Pindula

Mereki, also known as KwaMereki, is a business centre in Warren Park D, Harare. It was named after the late Mereki, a local businessman who had a liquor shop at the place. The place is popular among merrymakers due to Gotchie-Gotchie or braai and its rural setting.

