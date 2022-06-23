Difference between revisions of "Mereki"
[[Category:Business]]
Mereki, also known as KwaMereki, is a business centre in Warren Park D, Harare. It was named after the late Mereki, a local businessman who had a liquor shop at the place. The place is popular among merrymakers due to Gotchie-Gotchie or braai and its rural setting.
Popular Burcheries At Mereki
Gotchie Gotchie Butchery
It is owned by Darlington Dumba who also owns the butchery by the same name which is located at Zindoga , Waterfalls as well as Gotchie Gotchie groceries at PaDubai Mall at Copacabana , Harare CBD. Popular contemporary musician, Jah Prayzah once sang about the butcheries in a song titled Gotchie Gotchie.