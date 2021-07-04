Difference between revisions of "Merit Munzwembiri"
Merit Munzwembiri is a Zimbabwean journalist who works for ZBC.
Education
Merit Munzwembiri is a trained sports administrator with an IOC Diploma in Management of Olympic Sport Organisations and hold several other sports management related courses.[1] She was part of the Advanced Sport Management Course, a capacity building run by the ZOC.[2]
Qualifications
- Bachelor of Science Honours, Political Science (University of Zimbabwe)
- Diploma, Management of Olympic Sport Organisations (International Olympic Committee)
- Professional Diploma, Sustainable Community Development & Humanitarian Project Management (Training & Development International Trust)[3]
Career
Munzwembiri was part of Team Zimbabwe for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games as a press attaché.[2]
ZOC
In April 2021, Merit Munzwembiri was elected into the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) board. Munzwembiri got 22 votes.[1][2]
Positions Held
- ZBC: Sports Reporter (March 2005 – October 2009)
- ZBC: Sport Editor (November 2009 – July 2015)
- ZBC: News Editor (July 2016 – July 2019)
- ZBC: Manager ZBC News (July 2019 – Present)[3]
