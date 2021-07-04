Pindula

Merit Munzwembiri is a Zimbabwean journalist who works for ZBC.

Education

Merit Munzwembiri is a trained sports administrator with an IOC Diploma in Management of Olympic Sport Organisations and hold several other sports management related courses.[1] She was part of the Advanced Sport Management Course, a capacity building run by the ZOC.[2]

Qualifications

  • Bachelor of Science Honours, Political Science (University of Zimbabwe)
  • Diploma, Management of Olympic Sport Organisations (International Olympic Committee)
  • Professional Diploma, Sustainable Community Development & Humanitarian Project Management (Training & Development International Trust)[3]

Career

Munzwembiri was part of Team Zimbabwe for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games as a press attaché.[2]

ZOC

In April 2021, Merit Munzwembiri was elected into the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) board. Munzwembiri got 22 votes.[1][2]

Positions Held

  • ZBC: Sports Reporter (March 2005 – October 2009)
  • ZBC: Sport Editor (November 2009 – July 2015)
  • ZBC: News Editor (July 2016 – July 2019)
  • ZBC: Manager ZBC News (July 2019 – Present)[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Merit Munzwembiri elected into the ZOC board, The Chronicle, Published: April 27, 2021, Retrieved: July 4, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 2.2 Ellina Mhlanga, Munzwembiri keen to make a difference at ZOC, The Herald, Published: April 28, 2021, Retrieved: July 4, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 Merit T Munzwembiri, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 4, 2021
