Merit Munzwembiri is a Zimbabwean journalist who works for ZBC.

Education

Merit Munzwembiri is a trained sports administrator with an IOC Diploma in Management of Olympic Sport Organisations and hold several other sports management related courses.[1] She was part of the Advanced Sport Management Course, a capacity building run by the ZOC.[2]

Qualifications

Bachelor of Science Honours, Political Science (University of Zimbabwe)

Diploma, Management of Olympic Sport Organisations (International Olympic Committee)

Professional Diploma, Sustainable Community Development & Humanitarian Project Management (Training & Development International Trust)[3]

Career

Munzwembiri was part of Team Zimbabwe for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games as a press attaché.[2]

ZOC

In April 2021, Merit Munzwembiri was elected into the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) board. Munzwembiri got 22 votes.[1][2]

Positions Held

ZBC: Sports Reporter (March 2005 – October 2009)

ZBC: Sport Editor (November 2009 – July 2015)

ZBC: News Editor (July 2016 – July 2019)

ZBC: Manager ZBC News (July 2019 – Present)[3]