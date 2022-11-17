Difference between revisions of "Meshack Kitchen"
In November 2022, Meshack Kitchen was appointed as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Brazil.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In November 2022, President Mnangagwa appointed four new Zimbabwean ambassadors. The appointments were announced in an Extraordinary Government Gazette. Stewart Nyakotyo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan. Meshack Kitchen as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federative Republic of Brazil. Brigadier (Rtd) Ambrose Mutinhiri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation. Bright Kupemba as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Iran. [1]
Events
- ↑ President Mnangagwa Appoints Ambrose Mutinhiri, 3 Others As Ambassadors, Pindula News, Published: 17 November 2022, Retrieved: 13 November 2022