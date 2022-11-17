Difference between revisions of "Meshack Kitchen"
==Service / Career==
In '''November 2022''', President Mnangagwa appointed four new Zimbabwean ambassadors. The appointments were announced in an Extraordinary Government Gazette.
[[Stewart Nyakotyo]] as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.
'''Meshack Kitchen''' as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federative Republic of Brazil.
Brigadier (Rtd) [[Ambrose Mutinhiri]] as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation.
[[Bright Kupemba]] as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Iran. <ref name=" President Mnangagwa Appoints Ambrose Mutinhiri, 3 Others As Ambassadors"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/11/17/president-mnangagwa-appoints-ambrose-mutinhiri-3-others-as-ambassadors/ President Mnangagwa Appoints Ambrose Mutinhiri, 3 Others As Ambassadors], ''Pindula News'', Published: 17 November 2022, Retrieved: 13 November 2022</ref>
==Events==
In November 2022, Meshack Kitchen was appointed as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Brazil.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In November 2022, President Mnangagwa appointed four new Zimbabwean ambassadors. The appointments were announced in an Extraordinary Government Gazette.
- Stewart Nyakotyo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.
- Meshack Kitchen as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federative Republic of Brazil.
- Brigadier (Rtd) Ambrose Mutinhiri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation.
- Bright Kupemba as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Iran. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ President Mnangagwa Appoints Ambrose Mutinhiri, 3 Others As Ambassadors, Pindula News, Published: 17 November 2022, Retrieved: 13 November 2022