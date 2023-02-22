Difference between revisions of "Meteorological Services Department"

The Meteorological Services Department has a total of 64 network station<ref> MSD Zim PowerPoint Presentation, [https://www.wmo.int/pages/prog/www/tcp/documents/RAI_TCC-22_Zimbabwe_Presentation.pdf, Tropical Cyclone Dineo And Its Penetration and Its Impact On Zimbabwe, Early Warning Systems, Response And Mitigation Measures], ''Tich Zinyemba, Retrieved 10 December 2019''</ref>. of those 64, 46 are manned by meteorological personnel, 18 are part-time stations mostly agricultural research institutions. Amongst the stations, 32 work as Agromet stations, 13 operate as Upper-Air Stations, MSD also operates almost 1400 volunteer rainfall stations, the MSD also operates 20 AWS.

'''Meteorological Services Department Of Zimbabwe''' is the National Designated Authority on Meteorology, Climate and Seismology.

MSD Observation Systems In Zimbabwe

Observation Tools

Responsibilities

The MSD is responsible for the following:

Observe, understand and predict the weather and climate, they also help in natural disaster preparedness by providing information and warning the responsible authorities of impending natural disasters and help save lives and property and reduce the impact of natural disasters.

Provide meteorological and related services in support of its national needs and international obligations.

Provision for the information needs of future generation and policy setting.

Zimbabwe's Stations Network