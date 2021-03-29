Difference between revisions of "Metrine Mudau"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Metrine Mudau '''Metrine Mudau''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. ==Career== Mudau was a Member of Parliament fo...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 16:14, 29 March 2021
Metrine Mudau is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF.
Career
Mudau was a Member of Parliament for Beitbridge West until the 2018 Harmonised Elections.
In March 2021, Mudau was nominated to replace Matabeleland South Province proportional representative MP Lisa Singo.[1]
Driver's Accident
In 2017, one of Mudau's drivers, Rudzani Moyo died in a freak accident involving her two government-issued vehicles an Isuzu twin cab and a Ford Everest SUV. Moyo and another driver were towing a vehicle towards Bulawayo when the accident occurred near Mbalabala. It is suspected one of the drivers lost control of his vehicle leading to both vehicles overturning.[2]
References
- ↑ Rose, Zanu PF Replaces Deceased Legislators, Pindula News, Published: March 20, 2021, Retrieved: March 29, 2021
- ↑ MP’s driver dies in freak accident, NewsDay, Published: December 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 29, 2021