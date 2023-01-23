|description= Metrine Mudau is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF.

[[File:Mudau-Metrine.jpg|thumb|Metrine Mudau]] '''Metrine Mudau''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]].

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge West returned to Parliament:

Metrine Mudau of Zanu PF with 6 194 votes or 66.90 percent,

Moffat Cephas Ndou of MDC-T with 2 241 votes or 24.20 percent,

John Tlou of MDC with 371 votes or 4.01 percent,

Alfheli Mudau of ZAPU with 311 votes or 3.36 percent,

Thambulo Muleya, Independent, with 142 votes or 1.53 percent.

Total 9 259 votes

Mudau was a Member of Parliament for Beitbridge West until the 2018 Harmonised Elections.

In March 2021, Mudau was nominated to replace Matabeleland South Province proportional representative MP Lisa Singo. [1]

Events

Driver's Accident

In 2017, one of Mudau's drivers, Rudzani Moyo died in a freak accident involving her two government-issued vehicles, an Isuzu twin cab and a Ford Everest SUV. Moyo and another driver were towing a vehicle towards Bulawayo when the accident occurred near Mbalabala. It is suspected one of the drivers lost control of his vehicle leading to both vehicles overturning. [2]