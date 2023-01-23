Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Metrine Mudau"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
[[File:Mudau-Metrine.jpg|thumb|Metrine Mudau]] '''Metrine Mudau''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]].
 
[[File:Mudau-Metrine.jpg|thumb|Metrine Mudau]] '''Metrine Mudau''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]].
  
==Career==
+
==Personal Details==
 +
No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.
  
Mudau was a Member of Parliament for Beitbridge West until the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]].
+
==School / Education==
 +
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.  
  
In March 2021, Mudau was nominated to replace [[Matabeleland South Province]] proportional representative MP [[Lisa Singo]].<ref name="P">Rose, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/03/20/zanu-pf-replaces-deceased-legislators/ Zanu PF Replaces Deceased Legislators], ''Pindula News'', Published: March 20, 2021, Retrieved: March 29, 2021</ref>
+
==Service/Career==
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Beitbridge]] West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* Metrine Mudau of Zanu PF with 6 194 votes or 66.90 percent,
 +
* [[Moffat Cephas Ndou]] of MDC-T with 2 241 votes or 24.20 percent,
 +
* [[John Tlou]] of MDC with 371 votes or 4.01 percent,
 +
* [[Alfheli Mudau]] of ZAPU with 311 votes or 3.36 percent,
 +
* [[Thambulo Muleya]], Independent, with 142 votes or 1.53 percent.
 +
'''Total''' '''9 259 votes'''
  
==Driver's Accident==
+
'''Mudau''' was a Member of Parliament for Beitbridge West until the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]].
  
In 2017, one of Mudau's drivers, Rudzani Moyo died in a freak accident involving her two government-issued vehicles an Isuzu twin cab and a Ford Everest SUV. Moyo and another driver were towing a vehicle towards Bulawayo when the accident occurred near Mbalabala. It is suspected one of the drivers lost control of his vehicle leading to both vehicles overturning.<ref name="N">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/12/mps-driver-dies-freak-accident/ MP’s driver dies in freak accident], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 29, 2021</ref>
+
In March 2021, Mudau was nominated to replace [[Matabeleland South Province]] proportional representative MP [[Lisa Singo]]. <ref name="P">Rose, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/03/20/zanu-pf-replaces-deceased-legislators/ Zanu PF Replaces Deceased Legislators], ''Pindula News'', Published: March 20, 2021, Retrieved: March 29, 2021</ref>
 +
 
 +
==Events==
 +
===Driver's Accident===
 +
In '''2017''', one of '''Mudau''''s drivers, Rudzani Moyo died in a freak accident involving her two government-issued vehicles, an Isuzu twin cab and a Ford Everest SUV. Moyo and another driver were towing a vehicle towards Bulawayo when the accident occurred near [[Mbalabala]]. It is suspected one of the drivers lost control of his vehicle leading to both vehicles overturning. <ref name="N">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/12/mps-driver-dies-freak-accident/ MP’s driver dies in freak accident], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 29, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 15: Line 28:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Metrine Mudau Biography: Career, Driver's Accident -Pindula
+
|title= Metrine Mudau  
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Metrine Mudau, Metrine Mudau biography, Metrine Mudau career, Metrine Mudau husband
+
|keywords= Beitbridge, vehicle accident,  
|description= Metrine Mudau is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF.
+
|description= Politicians
 
|image= Mudau-Metrine.jpg
 
|image= Mudau-Metrine.jpg
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
  
 
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 10:31, 23 January 2023

Metrine Mudau

Metrine Mudau is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF.

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge West returned to Parliament:

  • Metrine Mudau of Zanu PF with 6 194 votes or 66.90 percent,
  • Moffat Cephas Ndou of MDC-T with 2 241 votes or 24.20 percent,
  • John Tlou of MDC with 371 votes or 4.01 percent,
  • Alfheli Mudau of ZAPU with 311 votes or 3.36 percent,
  • Thambulo Muleya, Independent, with 142 votes or 1.53 percent.

Total 9 259 votes

Mudau was a Member of Parliament for Beitbridge West until the 2018 Harmonised Elections.

In March 2021, Mudau was nominated to replace Matabeleland South Province proportional representative MP Lisa Singo. [1]

Events

Driver's Accident

In 2017, one of Mudau's drivers, Rudzani Moyo died in a freak accident involving her two government-issued vehicles, an Isuzu twin cab and a Ford Everest SUV. Moyo and another driver were towing a vehicle towards Bulawayo when the accident occurred near Mbalabala. It is suspected one of the drivers lost control of his vehicle leading to both vehicles overturning. [2]

References

  1. Rose, Zanu PF Replaces Deceased Legislators, Pindula News, Published: March 20, 2021, Retrieved: March 29, 2021
  2. MP’s driver dies in freak accident, NewsDay, Published: December 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 29, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Metrine_Mudau&oldid=122664"