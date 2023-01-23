Difference between revisions of "Metrine Mudau"
[[File:Mudau-Metrine.jpg|thumb|Metrine Mudau]] '''Metrine Mudau''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]].
2017, one of Mudau's drivers, Rudzani Moyo died in a freak accident involving her two government-issued vehiclesan Isuzu twin cab and a Ford Everest SUV. Moyo and another driver were towing a vehicle towards Bulawayo when the accident occurred near Mbalabala. It is suspected one of the drivers lost control of his vehicle leading to both vehicles overturning. <ref name="N">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/12/mps-driver-dies-freak-accident/ MP’s driver dies in freak accident], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 29, 2021</ref>
==References==
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
Metrine Mudau is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF.
Personal Details
No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Beitbridge West returned to Parliament:
- Metrine Mudau of Zanu PF with 6 194 votes or 66.90 percent,
- Moffat Cephas Ndou of MDC-T with 2 241 votes or 24.20 percent,
- John Tlou of MDC with 371 votes or 4.01 percent,
- Alfheli Mudau of ZAPU with 311 votes or 3.36 percent,
- Thambulo Muleya, Independent, with 142 votes or 1.53 percent.
Total 9 259 votes
Mudau was a Member of Parliament for Beitbridge West until the 2018 Harmonised Elections.
In March 2021, Mudau was nominated to replace Matabeleland South Province proportional representative MP Lisa Singo. [1]
Events
Driver's Accident
In 2017, one of Mudau's drivers, Rudzani Moyo died in a freak accident involving her two government-issued vehicles, an Isuzu twin cab and a Ford Everest SUV. Moyo and another driver were towing a vehicle towards Bulawayo when the accident occurred near Mbalabala. It is suspected one of the drivers lost control of his vehicle leading to both vehicles overturning. [2]
References
- ↑ Rose, Zanu PF Replaces Deceased Legislators, Pindula News, Published: March 20, 2021, Retrieved: March 29, 2021
- ↑ MP’s driver dies in freak accident, NewsDay, Published: December 7, 2017, Retrieved: March 29, 2021