Difference between revisions of "Mhangarai Milton Chinake"

In July 2018, Mhangarai Milton Chinake was elected to Ward 16 Murewa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1631 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Murewa RDC with 1631 votes, beating Lisburn Chinyani, independent with 651 votes, Thompson T Machokoto of MDC-Alliance with 510 votes, Edmore Musakwa of FreeZIM Congress with 90 votes and Colleta Kandawasvika of RZA with 33 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

