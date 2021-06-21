Difference between revisions of "Mhangura"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 33:
|Line 33:
==History==
==History==
|−
In 1930, a copper deposit was discovered by [[Anglo American]].<br/>
|+
In 1930, a copper deposit was discovered by [[Anglo American]].<br/>
|−
In 1955, the deposit began to be worked.<br/>
|+
In 1955, the deposit began to be worked.<br/>
Miriam Mine (formerly Norah Mine) is owned by MTD (Mangula) Zimbabwe Mining Development Corp, with a major government interest. This deposit had 12.3 million tons of reserves in 1984. It was closed. The deposit was composed of a sediment-hosted ore zone following an epidiorite sill. There is evidence of evaporites present in the area.<br/.
Miriam Mine (formerly Norah Mine) is owned by MTD (Mangula) Zimbabwe Mining Development Corp, with a major government interest. This deposit had 12.3 million tons of reserves in 1984. It was closed. The deposit was composed of a sediment-hosted ore zone following an epidiorite sill. There is evidence of evaporites present in the area.<br/.
All mining was closed in the late 1990s, due to falling prices on the world copper market.
All mining was closed in the late 1990s, due to falling prices on the world copper market.
==Other information==
==Other information==
|−
Main crops in the area are [[maize]], [[tobacco]], [[cotton]] and [[coffee]].<br/>
|+
Main crops in the area are [[maize]], [[tobacco]], [[cotton]] and [[coffee]]. <br/>
|−
[[Natsai Mushangwe]], a cricketer, comes from Mhangura.
|+
[[Natsai Mushangwe]], a cricketer, comes from Mhangura.
|+
|+
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Latest revision as of 10:38, 21 June 2021
Mhangura
|Population
(2009)
|6,503
Mhangura (formerly Mangula) is a Town in Mashonaland West Province, 185 km North West of Harare and 65 km North of Chinhoyi. It is a copper mining town. The name was probably derived from the Shona word mhangura meaning "red metal" in reference to copper.
Location
Coordinates: 16°54′S 30°09′E
According to the 1982 census, Mhangura had a population of 11,175.
In 2009, the population was about 6,503.
History
In 1930, a copper deposit was discovered by Anglo American.
In 1955, the deposit began to be worked.
Miriam Mine (formerly Norah Mine) is owned by MTD (Mangula) Zimbabwe Mining Development Corp, with a major government interest. This deposit had 12.3 million tons of reserves in 1984. It was closed. The deposit was composed of a sediment-hosted ore zone following an epidiorite sill. There is evidence of evaporites present in the area.<br/. All mining was closed in the late 1990s, due to falling prices on the world copper market.
Other information
Main crops in the area are maize, tobacco, cotton and coffee.
Natsai Mushangwe, a cricketer, comes from Mhangura.
See Ridziwi High School.
Further Reading
References
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
- ↑ Wikipedia, Wikipedia, Retrieved: 22 October 2019
- ↑ Mhangura: The melting pot of poverty, STIs, The Standard, Published: 7 October 2018, Retrieved: 22 October 2019
- ↑ Miriam Mine (Norah Mine), Mindat.org, Retrieved: 22 October 2019