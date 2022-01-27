Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems .

'''Mhlanga Dhuve''' has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.

Mhlanga Dhuve

Aya Dhuve,

Tinotenda Mapanda,

Tiashire Muriwo,

Tinogashira imwi babayo,

Mwana wangu wokubereka,

ABhasera, Amapfupfu, Chivara,

Ndicho chamwakafira,

Dhuve rangu riri,

Iro zuva rakangoti jenen’ene,

Takangogarira njira,

Miromo yaoma nenjara,

Iyo mhamba nechikari babayo.

Zvakangooma zviri pachitaya.

Aiwa zvaitwa vari Mupamba neZomba.

Tinotenda Dhuve.

Mwaita vari Chirinda,

Dhuve rinotsika mapuwe eipfuta mwoto,

Aiwa zvaitwa babayo.[1]

