'''Mhondoro-Ngezi ''' is a district in [[Mashonaland West Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely [[Turf]] and [[Kadoma]]. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at [[Mamina]] Growth Point.

'''Mhondoro-Ngezi ''' is a district in [[Mashonaland West Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely [[Turf]] and [[Kadoma]]. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at [[Mamina]] Growth Point.