Difference between revisions of "Mhondoro-Ngezi"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 74:
|Line 74:
}}
}}
|−
'''Mhondoro-Ngezi ''' is a district in [[Mashonaland West Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely [[Turf]] and [[Kadoma]]. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at [[Mamina]] Growth Point.
|+
'''Mhondoro-Ngezi ''' is a district in [[Mashonaland West Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely [[Turf]] and [[Kadoma]]. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at [[Mamina]] Growth Point.
Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>
Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>
|Line 89:
|Line 89:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 08:09, 7 July 2022
Mhondoro-Ngezi
Mhondoro-Ngezi (sometimes spelt Mondoro) is a district in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.
Local government is Mhondoro Ngezi RDC.
See St Michaels’ High School.