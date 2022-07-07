Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mhondoro-Ngezi"

Page Discussion
 
Line 74: Line 74:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Mhondoro-Ngezi ''' is a district in [[Mashonaland West Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a  population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely [[Turf]] and [[Kadoma]]. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at [[Mamina]] Growth Point.
+
'''Mhondoro-Ngezi ''' (sometimes spelt Mondoro) is a district in [[Mashonaland West Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a  population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely [[Turf]] and [[Kadoma]]. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at [[Mamina]] Growth Point.
  
 
Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>
 
Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>
Line 89: Line 89:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 08:09, 7 July 2022

Mhondoro-Ngezi

Mhondoro-Ngezi (sometimes spelt Mondoro) is a district in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.

Local government is Mhondoro Ngezi RDC.
See St Michaels’ High School.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mhondoro-Ngezi&oldid=118782"