'''Mhondoro-Ngezi ''' (sometimes spelt Mondoro) and '''Ngezi''' is a district in [[Mashonaland West Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a  population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely [[Turf]] and [[Kadoma]]. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at [[Mamina]] Growth Point.
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mhondoro''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Felix Muchemwa]] of Zanu PF with 10 610 votes,
* [[Douglas Chanakira]] of ZUM with 1 488 votes.
Turnout - 12 707 voters or 34.74 %
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Ngezi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Frederick Mugwangwavari]] of Zanu PF with 8 222 votes,
* [[Lovemore Tapera]] of [[ZUM]] with 400 votes.
Turnout - 9 036 voters or 25.41 %
  
 
Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>
 
Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>
places,rural,Mashonaland West Province,
places, Mondoro, Ngezi, Mhondororo, Mashonaland West Province,
 
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
Mhondoro-Ngezi

Mhondoro-Ngezi (sometimes spelt Mondoro) and Ngezi is a district in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 12 707 voters or 34.74 %

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Ngezi returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 9 036 voters or 25.41 %

Local government is Mhondoro Ngezi RDC.
See St Michaels’ High School.

References

