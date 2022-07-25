Difference between revisions of "Mhondoro-Ngezi"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 74:
|Line 74:
}}
}}
|−
'''Mhondoro-Ngezi ''' (sometimes spelt Mondoro) is a district in [[Mashonaland West Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely [[Turf]] and [[Kadoma]]. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at [[Mamina]] Growth Point.
|+
'''Mhondoro-Ngezi ''' (sometimes spelt Mondoro) is a district in [[Mashonaland West Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely [[Turf]] and [[Kadoma]]. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at [[Mamina]] Growth Point.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>
Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>
|Line 84:
|Line 94:
|title=Mhondoro-Ngezi
|title=Mhondoro-Ngezi
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords=places,
|+
|keywords=places, , Mashonaland West Province,
|description= places in Zimbabwe
|description= places in Zimbabwe
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 13:42, 25 July 2022
Mhondoro-Ngezi
Mhondoro-Ngezi (sometimes spelt Mondoro) and Ngezi is a district in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:
- Felix Muchemwa of Zanu PF with 10 610 votes,
- Douglas Chanakira of ZUM with 1 488 votes.
Turnout - 12 707 voters or 34.74 %
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Ngezi returned to Parliament:
- Frederick Mugwangwavari of Zanu PF with 8 222 votes,
- Lovemore Tapera of ZUM with 400 votes.
Turnout - 9 036 voters or 25.41 %
Local government is Mhondoro Ngezi RDC.
See St Michaels’ High School.