Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>
Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>
See [[St Michaels' High School]]. <br/>
See [[St Michaels’ High School]]. <br/>
==References==
==References==
Mhondoro-Ngezi
Mhondoro-Ngezi (sometimes spelt Mondoro) and Ngezi is a district in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:
- Felix Muchemwa of Zanu PF with 10 610 votes,
- Douglas Chanakira of ZUM with 1 488 votes.
Turnout - 12 707 voters or 34.74 %
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Ngezi returned to Parliament:
- Frederick Mugwangwavari of Zanu PF with 8 222 votes,
- Lovemore Tapera of ZUM with 400 votes.
Turnout - 9 036 voters or 25.41 %
Local government is Mhondoro Ngezi RDC.
See St Michaels’ High School.
See Ngezi Platinum F.C..