* [[Titus Mukarati]] of UP with 543 votes.

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mhondoro''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Mhondoro-Ngezi (sometimes spelt Mondoro) and Ngezi is a district in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:

Felix Muchemwa of Zanu PF with 10 610 votes,

Douglas Chanakira of ZUM with 1 488 votes.

Turnout - 12 707 voters or 34.74 %

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Ngezi returned to Parliament:

Frederick Mugwangwavari of Zanu PF with 8 222 votes,

Lovemore Tapera of ZUM with 400 votes.

Turnout - 9 036 voters or 25.41 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:

Hilda Mafudze of MDC with 10 783 votes,

Mavis Chidzonga of Zanu PF with 9 118 votes,

Shakespeare Maya, Independent' with 1 210 votes,

Titus Mukarati of UP with 543 votes.

Local government is Mhondoro Ngezi RDC.

See St Michaels’ High School.

See Ngezi Platinum F.C..





