* [[Lovemore Tapera]] of [[ZUM]] with 400 votes.
 
Turnout - 9 036 voters or 25.41 %
 
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mhondoro''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Hilda Mafudze]] of MDC with 10 783 votes,
* [[Mavis Chidzonga]] of Zanu PF with 9 118 votes,
* [[Shakespeare Maya]], Independent' with 1 210 votes,
* [[Titus Mukarati]] of UP with 543 votes.
  
 
Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
[[Category:Places]]
Mhondoro-Ngezi

Mhondoro-Ngezi (sometimes spelt Mondoro) and Ngezi is a district in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 12 707 voters or 34.74 %

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Ngezi returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 9 036 voters or 25.41 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:

Local government is Mhondoro Ngezi RDC.
See St Michaels’ High School.
See Ngezi Platinum F.C..


