Mhondoro-Ngezi (sometimes spelt Mondoro) and Ngezi is a district in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council's area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.
'''Mhondoro-Ngezi ''' (sometimes spelt Mondoro) and '''Ngezi''' is a district in [[Mashonaland West Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. It is NE of [[Kwekwe]].
==Population==
'''Mhondoro-Ngezi''' has a population of 104 000 people. <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
 
NE of [[Kwekwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[Ngezi Recreational Park]]. <br/>
 
See [[Ngezi Recreational Park]]. <br/>
See [[Ngezi Dam]]. <br/>
  
==Government==
The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely [[Turf]] and [[Kadoma]]. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at [[Mamina]] Growth Point.
  
==Government==
 
 
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mhondoro''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* [[Felix Muchemwa]] of Zanu PF with 10 610 votes,
Mhondoro-Ngezi

Mhondoro-Ngezi (sometimes spelt Mondoro) and Ngezi is a district in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. It is NE of Kwekwe.

Population

Mhondoro-Ngezi has a population of 104 000 people.

Location

NE of Kwekwe.
See Ngezi Recreational Park.
See Ngezi Dam.

Government

The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 12 707 voters or 34.74 %

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Ngezi returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 9 036 voters or 25.41 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:

Local government is Mhondoro Ngezi RDC.
See St Michaels’ High School.
See Ngezi Platinum F.C..


References

