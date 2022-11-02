Difference between revisions of "Mhondoro-Ngezi"
Mhondoro-Ngezi
Mhondoro-Ngezi (sometimes spelt Mondoro) and Ngezi is a district in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. It is NE of Kwekwe.
Population
Mhondoro-Ngezi has a population of 104 000 people.
Location
NE of Kwekwe.
See Ngezi Recreational Park.
See Ngezi Dam.
Government
The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:
- Felix Muchemwa of Zanu PF with 10 610 votes,
- Douglas Chanakira of ZUM with 1 488 votes.
Turnout - 12 707 voters or 34.74 %
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Ngezi returned to Parliament:
- Frederick Mugwangwavari of Zanu PF with 8 222 votes,
- Lovemore Tapera of ZUM with 400 votes.
Turnout - 9 036 voters or 25.41 %
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:
- Hilda Mafudze of MDC with 10 783 votes,
- Mavis Chidzonga of Zanu PF with 9 118 votes,
- Shakespeare Maya, Independent' with 1 210 votes,
- Titus Mukarati of UP with 543 votes.
Local government is Mhondoro Ngezi RDC.
See St Michaels’ High School.
See Ngezi Platinum F.C..