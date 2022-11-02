Pindula

 +
See [[St Michaels’ High School]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Ngezi Secondary School]].<br/>
 +
See [[Ngezi Platinum F.C.]]. <br/>
  
 
==Government==
 
==Government==
Line 104: Line 107:
  
 
Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>
 
Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 10:45, 2 November 2022

Mhondoro-Ngezi

Mhondoro-Ngezi (sometimes spelt Mondoro) and Ngezi is a district in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. It is NE of Kwekwe.

Population

Mhondoro-Ngezi has a population of 104 000 people.

Location

NE of Kwekwe.
See Ngezi Recreational Park.
See Ngezi Dam.
See St Michaels’ High School.
See Ngezi Secondary School.
See Ngezi Platinum F.C..

Government

The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 12 707 voters or 34.74 %

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Ngezi returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 9 036 voters or 25.41 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:

Local government is Mhondoro Ngezi RDC.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mhondoro-Ngezi&oldid=121147"