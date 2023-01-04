* [[Tirivanhu Juru]] of MDC–T with 3 564 votes or 20.92 percent,

* [[Titus Mukarati]] of UP with 543 votes.

Mhondoro-Ngezi (sometimes spelt Mondoro) and Ngezi is a district in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. It is NE of Kwekwe.

Population

Mhondoro-Ngezi has a population of 104 000 people.



Location

NE of Kwekwe.

See Ngezi Recreational Park.

See Ngezi Dam.

See St Michaels’ High School.

See Ngezi Secondary School.

See Ngezi Platinum F.C..



Government

The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:

Felix Muchemwa of Zanu PF with 10 610 votes,

Douglas Chanakira of ZUM with 1 488 votes.

Turnout - 12 707 voters or 34.74 %

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Ngezi returned to Parliament:

Frederick Mugwangwavari of Zanu PF with 8 222 votes,

Lovemore Tapera of ZUM with 400 votes.

Turnout - 9 036 voters or 25.41 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:

Hilda Mafudze of MDC with 10 783 votes,

Mavis Chidzonga of Zanu PF with 9 118 votes,

Shakespeare Maya, Independent' with 1 210 votes,

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro–Mubaira returned to Parliament:

Sylvester Nguni of Zanu PF with 10 153 votes or 65.62 percent,

Honest Manhando of MDC–T with 4 473 votes or 28.91 percent,

Christopher Monera of MDC–N with 847 votes or 5.47 percent,

Total 15 473 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro–Ngezi returned to Parliament:

Mike Gava of Zanu PF with 13 476 votes or 79.08 percent,

Tirivanhu Juru of MDC–T with 3 564 votes or 20.92 percent,

Total 17 040 votes

Local government is Mhondoro Ngezi RDC.

