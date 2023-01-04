Pindula

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mhondoro–Mubaira''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Sylvester Nguni]] of Zanu PF with 10 153 votes or 65.62 percent,
* [[Honest Manhando]] of MDC–T with 4 473 votes or 28.91 percent,
* [[Christopher Monera]] of MDC–N with 847 votes or 5.47 percent,
'''Total''' '''15 473 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mhondoro–Ngezi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Mike Gava]] of Zanu PF with 13 476 votes or 79.08 percent,
* [[Tirivanhu Juru]] of MDC–T with 3 564 votes or 20.92 percent,
'''Total''' '''17 040 votes'''
  
 
Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>
 
Local government is [[Mhondoro Ngezi RDC]]. <br/>

Mhondoro-Ngezi

Mhondoro-Ngezi (sometimes spelt Mondoro) and Ngezi is a district in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. It is NE of Kwekwe.

Population

Mhondoro-Ngezi has a population of 104 000 people.

Location

NE of Kwekwe.
See Ngezi Recreational Park.
See Ngezi Dam.
See St Michaels’ High School.
See Ngezi Secondary School.
See Ngezi Platinum F.C..

Government

The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 12 707 voters or 34.74 %

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Ngezi returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 9 036 voters or 25.41 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro–Mubaira returned to Parliament:

Total 15 473 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro–Ngezi returned to Parliament:

  • Mike Gava of Zanu PF with 13 476 votes or 79.08 percent,
  • Tirivanhu Juru of MDC–T with 3 564 votes or 20.92 percent,

Total 17 040 votes

Local government is Mhondoro Ngezi RDC.

References

