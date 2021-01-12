Difference between revisions of "Mhondoro-Ngezi"

Pindula

Mhondoro-Ngezi

Mhondoro-Ngezi is a district in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and is comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.

Local government is Mhondoro Ngezi RDC.

References

