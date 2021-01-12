Difference between revisions of "Mhondoro-Ngezi"

−

'''Mhondoro-Ngezi ''' is a district in [[Mashonaland West Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]]. Mhondoro-Ngezi is characterised by a population of 104 000 people. The Council’s area of jurisdiction covers 9327,41km and comprised of 2 sub-offices namely Turf and Kadoma. It is made up of 16 wards categorized as follows; Communal, Resettlement schemes, peri-urban and Large commercial farms. Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council Head Office is at Mamina Growth Point.

